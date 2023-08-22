MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Families in Mount Pleasant are invited to a family-friendly festival on October 15.

The Mount Pleasant Recreation Department and the Town of Mount Pleasant will host the Annual Children’s Day Festival on October 15 at Park West Recreation Fields.

Admission and event activities are free and open to the public.

Activities include:

Carnival rides.

Inflatable slides.

Live entertainment.

Pony rides.

Organizers say shuttles will be available from Cario Middle School and Charles Pinckney Elementary.

Concessions will be available for purchase.

The Annual Children’s Day Festival is scheduled from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.