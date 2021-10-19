Mt. Pleasant ranks in the top 9% of best small cities in the US

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Mt. Pleasant is one of the best small cities in the country, according to a new study.

WalletHub released a study on Tuesday that ranked Mt. Pleasant in the 91st percentile, based on a number of livability metrics.

Those metrics include affordability, economic health, education, quality of life, and safety.

Sammamish, W.A. topped the list, while Gadsden, A.L. finished in the 1st percentile.

Here’s where the rest of small South Carolina cities fell on the list: