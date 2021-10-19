Mt. Pleasant ranks in the top 9% of best small cities in the US

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Mt. Pleasant is one of the best small cities in the country, according to a new study.
WalletHub released a study on Tuesday that ranked Mt. Pleasant in the 91st percentile, based on a number of livability metrics.
Those metrics include affordability, economic health, education, quality of life, and safety.
Sammamish, W.A. topped the list, while Gadsden, A.L. finished in the 1st percentile.
Source: WalletHub
Here’s where the rest of small South Carolina cities fell on the list:
- Florence, Sumter- 1st percentile
- Spartanburg- 3rd percentile
- Anderson- 4th percentile
- Aiken- 13th percentile
- Myrtle Beach- 15th percentile
- Rock Hill, Summerville- 31st percentile
- Goose Creek- 41st percentile
- Mauldin- 52nd percentile
- Greer- 58th percentile
- Hilton Head- 71st percentile
- Greenville- 75th percentile