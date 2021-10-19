Mt. Pleasant ranks in the top 9% of best small cities in the US

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
mt pleasant_193863

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Mt. Pleasant is one of the best small cities in the country, according to a new study.

WalletHub released a study on Tuesday that ranked Mt. Pleasant in the 91st percentile, based on a number of livability metrics.

Those metrics include affordability, economic health, education, quality of life, and safety.

Sammamish, W.A. topped the list, while Gadsden, A.L. finished in the 1st percentile.

Source: WalletHub

Here’s where the rest of small South Carolina cities fell on the list:

  • Florence, Sumter- 1st percentile
  • Spartanburg- 3rd percentile
  • Anderson- 4th percentile
  • Aiken- 13th percentile
  • Myrtle Beach- 15th percentile
  • Rock Hill, Summerville- 31st percentile
  • Goose Creek- 41st percentile
  • Mauldin- 52nd percentile
  • Greer- 58th percentile
  • Hilton Head- 71st percentile
  • Greenville- 75th percentile

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES