MUSC to provide COVID-19 Rapid Test at Charleston International Airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston International Airport and MUSC Health will now be offering rapid antigen testing for COVID-19.

The testing requires a nasal swab and results are typically available within 15-30 minutes.

Results will be given to patients via email.

The testing will take place on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays beginning on Tuesday, December 15 from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm in the Daily Parking Garage at the airport.

Here is more information you will need to know prior to getting tested:

The mobile testing site will offer drive-thru testing.

Registration is required prior to being tested. Click here to register.

Anyone under the age of 18 will need a parent or guardian in attendance to give consent.

The cost of the test is free

They ask for anyone coming to receive a test to wear a mask.