CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – January 15th is National Bagel Day.

Whether you like plain bagels with cream cheese or an everything-bagel breakfast sandwich, Sunday is the perfect day to enjoy a bagel.

Where can you get the top bagels in Charleston?

News 2 narrowed the list to the top 10 places to get bagels in Charleston area, according to Yelp:

10. Charleston Bagel Co.

This Long Point Road bagel shop offers an array of breakfast sandwiches and a small book library. Charleston Bagel Co. features over 20 bagel options and online ordering.

9. Blondies Bagels & Café

Blondies Bagels & Café is located on Seven Farms Drive and offers seasonal menus that focus on homemade bagels and cream cheese spreads. This gourmet bagel shop was created by a couple that relocated to Daniel Island from New Jersey.

8. Baguette Magic

Described as a “delightful breakfast and lunch café” by Yelp users, Baguette Magic has accumulated over 15,000 followers on Instagram. The shop started on Folly Road and recently opened a second located on Spring Street in Downtown Charleston. Both locations are closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

7. Bagel Nation

Bagel Nation has a location in West Ashley and James Island. The ‘Southern Belle’ on an everything bagel is the shop’s best-seller. They are also well known for their frazzle bagels, which are encrusted with large crystals of sugar and cinnamon.

6. The Rustic Muffin

The Rustic Muffin has a location in Summerville and Moncks Corner. The coffee house was created by a retired police officer of 28 years who moved to the Lowcountry from Connecticut. Gluten-free bagels are available.

5. Charleston Bakery

“I’m a New Jersyan so I KNOW what a real bagel is,” said one Yelp user. Enough said! Summerville’s Charleston Bakery opened on Dorchester Road in 2013.

4. Brown’s Court Bakery

Brown Court Bakery is found in Downtown Charleston in a historic building formally known as ‘Brown’s Court’ in the 1800s. Bakery owners say the business provides specialty confections while preserving Charleston’s quality of life. The rosemary sea salt bagel is a menu standout among sweet and savory pastries.

3. Blazing Star Café

The vegetarian and pescatarian kitchen of Blazing Star Café strives to bring Jewish traditions and European techniques to their bagel-making process. The bagel shop is on Orleans Road in West Ashley and is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

2. Holey City Bagels

Holey City Bagels started as a weekly popup at the Marion Square Farmers Market. In 2022, the owners opened their first shop on Cannon Street Downtown. Online ordering is available for the ‘on the go customers’.

1. Ruby’s New York Style Bagels

Located on Coleman Blvd in Mount Pleasant, Ruby’s New York Style Bagels is a “taste of Brooklyn in the Lowcountry.” After a bagel-making hobby got serious, a set of long-time friends opened the shop in September 2022. Ruby’s New York Style Bagels quickly gained popularity. The business ferments its dough for over 24 hours to bring out the best flavors before they are kettle boiled.