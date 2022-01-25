National School Choice Week officially underway, CCSD accepting applications

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – National School Choice Week is underway nationwide and education advocates are working to provide resources to parents about options for their child’s education.

Typically in South Carolina, children are zoned for a neighborhood public school based on grade level and home address, but other choices are available. Public charter schools, public magnet schools, parochial schools, private schools, online schools, and more are also options.

School Choice Week is about letting parents know about the choices they have.

“National School Choice Week is an opportunity for us to hone in on that and get parents to just think about ‘is my child in the right place? Are they growing? Are they flourishing?’ And even if you’re gonna stay in that zoned school, really about holding your schools accountable and pushing for growth and expansion even in those school environments,” explained Dr. Shaunette Parker, an education advocate with My SC Education.

An application process is traditionally part of changing a child’s school and this week many school districts across the state have opened their applications. Charleston County School District’s application window opened Tuesday and closes on February 25th.

“It’s not necessarily that we’re advocating that a parent needs to move from one school to another school, it’s just really understanding what does your child need and looking at what’s available out there and the possibility of moving if that’s what you deem to be necessary,” said Dr. Parker.

For more information on School Choice Week for South Carolina, click here.