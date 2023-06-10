CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Netflix series Outer Banks is looking for extras to be featured in Season 4, which starts filming in Charleston on Monday.

Another filming session of the hit show Outer Banks is underway in the Lowcountry.

Casting agency Kimmie Stewart Casting is looking for extras in the following roles:

Monday June 12

Pougue Adult “Salty”, “Rough around the edges” character types. All genders, all ethnicities, ages 30 & up



Tuesday June 13

Heyward Family Adult Black American, all genders, ages 21 & up

Heyward Family Child Black American, all genders, ages 8 – 17 MUST HAVE AN ADULT THAT CAN WORK WITH YOU IN THE SCENE. SUBMIT CHILD & ADULT IN THE SAME EMAIL

Family Friend All genders, all ethnicities, ages 8 to 17 or 21 & up



Wednesday June 14

Auction Attendee All genders, all ethnicities, ages 30 & up



Extras must check the costume blog for directions on what outfit options to bring.

To be considered, submit the following to stewartcastingbg@gmail.com

Name

Age

Height/weight

Shirt size

Pant size

Shoe size

Any visible tattoos/piercings

Two current photos

City and state of residence

Phone number

Color, make, and model of vehicle you will be driving to set

Subject line of your email should be role you’re submitting for

Confirm you are available in Charleston on the required dates

The pay rate is guaranteed $88 with time & 1/2 after 8 hours.