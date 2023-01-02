MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Monday is expected to be one of the most congested days on the roadways in the past two weeks as holiday travelers mix with commuters, according to AAA.

Between December 23 and January 2, experts at AAA projected over 102 million people would drive to reach their holiday destination.

According to AAA, the worst times to hit the road Monday are between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., while there will likely be less traffic before 3 p.m. and after 8 p.m.

Plus, if you plan to fill up your tank Monday, it will cost you a bit more now than it did on Christmas.

According to GasBuddy, the average price of a gallon of gas in South Carolina rose nearly 20 cents in the last week to $2.92.

Still, that price remains about a dime lower than it was a year ago — and GasBuddy projects the yearly national average price of gas will be nearly 50 cents cheaper in 2023 than in 2022.

Travel experts said a rise in remote work in the past year has had an impact on holiday travel patterns.

“With hybrid work schedules, we are seeing more people take long weekends to travel because they can work remotely at their destination and be more flexible with the days they depart and return,” said Paula Twidale, AAA’s Senior Vice President of Travel.

As the end-of-year travels wrap up, safety experts offer helpful tips for people getting behind the wheel.

“The best advice for staying safe on the road — leave early if you can so you’re not in a rush. People who are in a hurry are more likely to take some of those unnecessary risks while behind the wheel,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesperson for AAA.

