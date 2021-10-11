News 2 viewers share their favorite Lowcountry brunch spots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- On Friday, we asked you to weigh in on your favorite place to grab brunch in the Lowcountry. Here are the spots you voted for:
Summerville/ Goose Creek
- Vicious Biscuit
It’s in the name— biscuits are what they do best. Located in Nexton Square, this neighborhood favorite is your one-stop shop for biscuits in the Summerville area. With 12 different signature biscuits to choose from, there is sure to be something that everyone will enjoy. For those who like a little extra heat, try the Ranchero or the Flamethrower. Don’t feel like having a biscuit? Vicious Biscuit offers other options like a classic two-egg breakfast plate and chicken and waffles. Vicious Biscuit is open every day at 7 AM on weekdays and 8 AM on weekends until 3 PM.
- Five Loaves Cafe
North Cedar Street is where you’ll find this next local favorite for brunch. Five Loaves Cafe has all the traditional brunch dishes you love from Belgian-style waffles to vegetable eggs benedict. If you’re a vegetarian, the menu has many options to choose from including the huevos rancheros, the brunch enchilada, and more. Got a late start and brunch feeling more like lunch? Try out one of their delicious salads or sandwiches. You can also expect a new selection of specials daily. Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday from 10 AM to 3 PM.
North Charleston
- The Junction Kitchen and Provisions
Located on Spruill Avenue, right near Park Circle, sits this local favorite known for its breakfast all-day offering. Whether you’re craving something sweet or savory, this spot has it all from their signature buzzed doughnut to a breakfast take on pigs in a blanket. Another fun feature of this restaurant is their self-serve coffee bar where you can choose your own mug. Brunch is served all day on Saturday and Sunday from 9 AM to 3 PM.
- Jackrabbit Filly
If you’re looking for a less traditional brunch option on a Sunday morning, look no further than Jackrabbit Filly. Located just minutes away from the Junction, this restaurant has quickly become a local favorite for grabbing breakfast on the weekend. You might consider trying the Hangover Noodles, which are sure to help you recover after a long Saturday night on the town, or the veggie rice bowl, perfect for vegetarians. Brunch is served Sunday from 11 AM to 2 PM.
West Ashley/ John’s Island
- Three Little Birds Cafe
If you’ve ever dined at Three Little Birds Cafe in the South Windemere Shopping Center, you can see why this quaint restaurant is a go-to amongst neighborhood residents. Serving breakfast and lunch all day, every day, Three Little Birds offers an extensive menu with dishes ranging from omelets to french toast to sandwiches to pasta salad, making it the perfect place to grab a casual bite. Prefer to drink your breakfast? Three Little Birds offers a wide variety of refreshing smoothies and freshly squeezed juices that are sure to quench your thirst. Three Little Birds opens at 8 AM Monday through Friday and 7:30 AM on Saturday and Sunday.
- The Glass Onion
The Glass Onion, located off of Savannah Hwy, boasts itself as one of Charleston’s original neighborhood restaurants and has been serving the area for over a decade. The menu changes daily so you can expect a little something different each time you visit, but always with a Southern flare. For the month of October, the restaurant is offering an Apple Cider Mimosa, with $1 of each drink sale being donated to the Charleston Animal Society. The Glass Onion is open Monday through Saturday from 11 AM to 9 PM.
James Island/ Folly Beach
- Lost Dog Cafe
Four-legged friends are always welcome at this small, local hot spot on Folly Beach. Because this cafe is so popular, you can expect it to be pretty crowded on the weekends. But if you’re willing to stick it out, you will not be disappointed by what Lost Dog has to offer. Give your taste buds a treat with the Folly’s Original Breakfast Burrito, fresh bagel sandwiches, and more. Got a case of the Monday blues? Visit Lost Dog on Mondays for $3 mason jar mimosas all day. Breakfast is served all day Monday through Saturday from 6:30 AM to 3 PM and Sunday from 6:30 AM to 2 PM.
- Edison James Island
Although Edison has only been open for a few years, their Sunday brunch has become a popular stop for local residents. Located off Fort Johnson Road on James Island, this small restaurant offers a range of brunch options with a twist on some of the classics, like the Caribbean shrimp and grits. Share a housemade brown-sugar cinnamon roll or indulge in one of Edison’s daily special quiches while you sip a signature spiked coffee. Brunch is served Sunday from 10 AM to 2 PM.
Mt. Pleasant
- Page’s Okra Grill
Right on Coleman Blvd is where you’ll find this next spot that has been a favorite amongst locals for years. Page’s brunch menu is extensive and features all the traditional brunch dishes you love like chicken & waffles, eggs benedict, and Page’s famous shrimp and grits. Looking to enjoy a brunch cocktail while you eat? Try one of Page’s award-winning Bloody Marys made with their homemade bloody mary mix. Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday from 8 AM to 3 PM.
- Grace and Grit
Opened in 2017, Grace and Grit, located on Wingo Way, has been serving up a southern-style brunch that locals can’t get enough of. The brunch menu offers a selection of breakfast and lunch dishes, but where it really shines is in its selection of gourmet grits which includes pimento cheese, jalapeno cheddar, brussels pesto, and more. Can’t decide which specialty grits to choose? Try the Grit Flight which includes four different varieties. Brunch is served Sunday from 9 AM to 2:30 PM.
Downtown Charleston
- Poogan’s Porch
Located in the heart of Downtown on Queen Street, Poogan’s Porch has been a staple of the Charleston culinary scene for decades since first opening its doors in 1976. Favorite dishes on Poogan’s Porch’s brunch menu include their she-crab soup, homemade buttermilk biscuits, and signature fried chicken. A bonus of dining at Poogan’s Porch, you’ll get to experience a slice of Charleston history as the restaurant was converted from an old house built in the late 1800s. And, you won’t have to wait for the weekend to try it out as brunch is served Monday through Sunday from 9 AM to 3 PM.
- Miller’s All Day
Having only opened its doors in 2018, Miller’s All Day on King Street is relatively new to the Lowcountry breakfast scene, but that hasn’t stopped it from becoming a local favorite. This retro-outfitted restaurant offers a selection of breakfast and lunch items that will make your mouth water, like warm banana bread, biscuits & gravy, or a stack of cornmeal pancakes. If you don’t have time to enjoy a full meal at Miller’s, you can stop by the in-house bakery for a freshly made pastry and a cup of coffee. Miller’s All Day is open weekdays from 8 AM to 3 PM and weekends from 8 AM to 4 PM.
Honorable Mentions:
- Baguette Magic- James Island
- 5Church- Downtown Charleston