News 2’s Amaris Jenkins to moderate local Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity chapter’s Virtual MLK Oratorical Competition for middle school students

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — The Xi Phi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., will host the 2nd Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Oratorical Competition.

Six local middle school students from the Tri-County area will participate in the competition on Monday, February 21, 2022, at 7 p.m. The event will broadcast live on Facebook.

This year’s theme is “The Urgency of Creating the Beloved Community.” Each year the event will celebrate Black History Month and one of the most prolific civil rights figures and most noted members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“This competition affords the opportunity for students to express themselves beyond the traditional method of schooling, giving voice to their perspective and analysis of current-day societal matters,” said George Johnson, chair of the Martin Luther King Jr. Oratorical Competition committee. “This is also how Xi Phi Lambda is promoting a much needed, safe and socially-interactive environment amongst children,” he added.

Competition orators are Jaliah Boone, St. Stephen Middle School; Nigeria Goodwin, Military Magnet Academy; Jeshawn Green, River Oaks Middle School; Alexandria Macinturff, St. George Middle School; Trent Tribble, Military Magnet Academy; and Jaquez Washington, Military Magnet Academy.

Officials say cash awards will be given for first, second, and third place.

News 2’s very own Amaris Jenkins will moderate the competition. Congressman Jim Clyburn will bring words of encouragement to the finalists.

For more information on the Xi Phi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, click here.