SCDOT: Nighttime lane closures expected this week on I-26 due to construction

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced lane closures for this week on I-26.

The closures will begin on Monday, November 30 and last until Thursday, December 3.

They will last from 7:00 pm until 5:00 am on the Eastbound lanes and 7:00 pm until 6:00 am on the Westbound lanes.

The closures will be as follows:

Starting at 7:00 pm – single lane closures, Eastbound and Westbound

Starting at 9:00 pm – dual lane closures, Eastbound (into Charleston)

Starting at 10:00 pm – dual lane closures, Westbound (towards North Charleston)

Ending at 5:00 am the next morning – all Eastbound lane closures (into Charleston)

Ending at 6:00 am the next morning – all Westbound lane closures (into North Charleston)

Officials say the closures are necessary to continue to refinish the concrete travel lanes and restripe the pavement to increase lane width as part of the Port Access Road Project.

They ask for all drivers to look for barricades, cones, signs and flashing arrows in the Work Zone and to use caution while driving through the area or consider utilizing alternate routes.

The operation will be dependent on the weather.