NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers responded to a shooting in North Charleston on Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Pine Field Court at around 1:42 pm on February 27.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a female victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim died as a result of the injuries.

Details are limited at this time. Count on us for more updates as they’re made available.