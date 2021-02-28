Officers investigate after one person injured in shooting near West Ashley residence on Stinson Drive

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers responded to a call on a reported shooting on Sunday afternoon.

Dispatch received the call at 12:07 pm from a residence in the 400 block of Stinson Drive in West Ashley.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound above the hip area.

Officials say the victim was on a bicycle when an unknown subject shot him from a passing vehicle.

The victim was transported to MUSC for treatment.

There is no vehicle description available at this time.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-743-7200 to reach the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.