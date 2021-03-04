Officers investigate after shots fired call leads to short pursuit in North Charleston near Dorchester Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers responded to a shots fired call in North Charleston on Thursday morning.

The call came in at around 10:56 am near Marseilles Drive.

As officers arrived on scene, a blue vehicle was observed fleeing the area. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle did not stop and led officers on a pursuit.

The vehicle was involved in a collision at Dorchester Road and Bream Road, which led to the supect fleeing on foot.

A foot pursuit ensued and the driver was arrested.

Officers say the incident is still active.