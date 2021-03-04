Officers investigate after shots fired call leads to short pursuit in North Charleston near Dorchester Road

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers responded to a shots fired call in North Charleston on Thursday morning.

The call came in at around 10:56 am near Marseilles Drive.

As officers arrived on scene, a blue vehicle was observed fleeing the area. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle did not stop and led officers on a pursuit.

The vehicle was involved in a collision at Dorchester Road and Bream Road, which led to the supect fleeing on foot.

A foot pursuit ensued and the driver was arrested.

Officers say the incident is still active.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES