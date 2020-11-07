Officers investigate apartment shooting in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating a reported apartment shooting in West Ashley.

Officers received a call around 5:00 am on Saturday, November 7 in reference to hearing 10-12 gunshots being heard and a vehicle fleeing the area.

One person was transported by a private party to MUSC with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say no one is in custody at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Central Detectives at 843-743-7200.