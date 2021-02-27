UPDATE: Four people detained following shots fired and vehicle colliding into poles outside of Tanger Outlet

UPDATE – Officers are now saying the vehicle did not strike the building but instead struck some poles in the loading dock area of one of the businesses.

There are currently four people detained and being questioned about their involvement in the incident.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers responded to a call in reference to shots fired and a vehicle collision with a building.

Once officers arrived, they located the vehicle in question, but the occupants had fled the scene.

As of right now, investigators say it is believed the occupants of one vehicle were shooting the occupants of the other vehicle.

North Charleston Police officers and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for the people involved in the incident.