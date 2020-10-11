One dead after tractor trailer strikes tree in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol respond to a fatal car accident in Colleton County.

Troopers say the crash happened on Sunday, October 11 on I-95 northbound near mile marker 60 at around 3:00 am.

A tractor trailer was traveling north on I-95 when it ran off the left side of the roadway into the median, struck a tree, and caught on fire.

The driver of the trailer was killed as a result of their injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.