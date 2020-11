DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies responded to a shooting that has left one person dead in Dorchester County.

The call came in around 3:23 pm on Sunday, November 8 in regards to a shooting at Haven Oaks Apartments.

When they arrived on scene, deputies found on male subject suffering from gunshot wounds.

Later, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an active investigation.

Details are limited at this time. Count on us for updates as they’re made available.