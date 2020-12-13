One dead following single vehicle accident in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating following a single vehicle accident in Horry County this weekend.

The accident happened on Sunday, December 13 at around 7:30 am on Secondary 23.

Troopers say a 2015 Jeep Cherokee was traveling north on Secondary 23 while driving “too fast for conditions”.

The vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver was wearing a seat belt, but was killed as a result of the accident.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.