One dead following single vehicle accident in Horry County

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating following a single vehicle accident in Horry County this weekend.

The accident happened on Sunday, December 13 at around 7:30 am on Secondary 23.

Troopers say a 2015 Jeep Cherokee was traveling north on Secondary 23 while driving “too fast for conditions”.

The vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver was wearing a seat belt, but was killed as a result of the accident.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Nominate a Remarkable Woman

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES