One dead following single vehicle accident in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident in Orangebug County.

The accident happened on Cabin Road near Heritage Hall Road on Saturday, October 24 at around 11:35 pm.

It involved a 2007 Chevrolet Pick-up Truck that was traveling north on Cabin Road when it ran off the right side of the roadway.

The truck ran into a ditch and hit a tree.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The passenger died as a result of the accident.

The driver was wearing a seat belt while the passenger was not.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

