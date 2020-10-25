One dead following single vehicle accident in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident in Orangebug County.
The accident happened on Cabin Road near Heritage Hall Road on Saturday, October 24 at around 11:35 pm.
It involved a 2007 Chevrolet Pick-up Truck that was traveling north on Cabin Road when it ran off the right side of the roadway.
The truck ran into a ditch and hit a tree.
The driver of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
The passenger died as a result of the accident.
The driver was wearing a seat belt while the passenger was not.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.