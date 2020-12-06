One dead in single car accident in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle accident in Colleton County.

The accident happened on Sunday, December 6 at around 1:00 am in the 8500 block of SC Highway 63.

Troopers say the vehicle was traveling north on SC Highway 63 when it ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle as a result of the accident.

He was not wearing a seat belt and was airlifted to the hospital but later died as a result of the incident.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.