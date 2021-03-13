One injured in West Ashley house fire on Climbing Tree Court

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews responded to a house fire on Friday, March 12 in West Ashley.

Emergency personnel arrived to a three-story duplex with smoke venting from the second floor.

Firefighters entered the home and found an active fire on the second floor in the kitchen area of the home.

Crews contained the fire while searching for occupants.

Officials said one resident, who was outside the home when emergency personnel arrived, sustained injuries from smoke inhalation and was transported by Charleston County EMS.

Investigators from the Fire Marshal Division said the residents were away from the home when the fire originated in the kitchen near the stove.

Neighbors heard the smoke alarms activate, began investigating, noted smoke near a window, and called 911.

One of the residents returned and discharged a fire extinguisher before he was forced to exit due to the significant smoke conditions.

Crews from the Charleston and Saint Andrews Fire Departments, Charleston County EMS, and Charleston PD responded to the incident.