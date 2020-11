MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews responded to a structure fire in McClellanville today.

The fire happened on Sunday, November 15 at around 6:26 pm at 2180 Rutledge Road off of Highway 17 in the Germantown area.

When units arrived on scene, they found a residential home well involved in fire.

The fire was placed under control within 30 minutes.

One person was transported to an area hospital for minor burns.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.