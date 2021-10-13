Online purchase scams are up, BBB offers tips to protect your money

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A new report from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) shows that online purchase scams are up, accounting for one-third of all scams reported.

According to the report, 35% of scams reported to the BBB in 2021 were online purchase scams, and 75% of targets reported losing money. Individuals between the ages of 18 and 24 were most likely to report losing money compared to any other age group. The report also showed that individuals within that age group lost more money.

Online purchase scams are now the #1 riskiest scam, with the average dollar amount lost raising from $96 in 2020 to $102 in 2021.

Ahead of the holiday shopping season, the BBB offers these tips for protecting your money against online scams: