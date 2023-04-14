CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities across two agencies are investigating multiple fraud cases connected to the owner of a Lowcountry pool company.

Detectives with the Charleston Police Department received at least four complaints against the owner of Lowcountry Fiberglass Pools after victims allegedly paid several thousand in down payments to have pools installed. Another complaint was filed through the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

In nearly every report, victims told detectives that the company began limiting communications – or even halted communications – with the customers after signing contracts and issuing the initial payments in 2021 and 2022.

Payments ranged from $18,000 to $22,000, according to reports from the two agencies.

Documents show detectives contacted the pool manufacturer who told them they could not find information related to the alleged orders. One victim reached out to the manufacturer themselves – they were told the company stopped working with Lowcountry Fiberglass Pools because of behavior with other clients.

The owner of Lowcountry Fiberglass Pools, 54-year-old Thomas Riley, was arrested by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office on April 7, 2023, on a charge of breach of trust with fraudulent intent greater than $10,000. He was arrested again by the Charleston Police Department on April 13, 2023, on four charges of breach of trust with fraudulent intent greater than $10,000.

Detectives said they performed a search through the South Carolina Secretary of State website which revealed that Riley had four pool companies opened under his name since 2020 including Lowcountry Fiberglass Pools LLC, Lowcountry Pool Resurfacing LLC, Palmetto Pool Coatings, LLC, Sandlapper Fiberglass Pools LLC, and Sandlapper Rentals.