Owners of Music Man’s BBQ and Moncks Corner Barbershop talk about community support following fire

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Music Man’s BBQ and Moncks Corner Barbershop both sustained damage from a fire last Friday.

The owners of both these businesses couldn’t believe their eyes that night.

“Shock, disbelief, overwhelming. Sadness.” Cindy Long, Moncks Corner Barbershop

Now they are assessing the damage and taking it one step at a time.

Helping them along the way is the community that they have served for nearly 15 years.

“We’ve had so many people offering for us to come work at their facilities. Other beauty shops want me to come in and work there with them. They have just been thoughtful and caring and kind and offering up whatever they can do to help, to support to encourage. We’re blessed to be in such a community,” said Cindy Long, Owner of the Moncks Corner Barbershop.

“I’ve had several churches call me this morning and offer their kitchens and it’s just overwhelming,” said Esther Cribb, Co-Owner of Music Man’s BBQ.

Even restaurants like, nearby, Breck’s Station and Chill N’ Grill that may seem like “competition” at first are always checking in on Cindy and Esther, even bringing food to help them get through the day as they continue their long days.

They say, despite the growth in the area, Moncks Corner still has that small town feeling as the community constantly supports each other in times of need.

Esther said as much as she appreciates everyone coming to help her and her family, her focus is on doing what she can to help her employees.

“I worry more about [my employees]. It’s just a bad time of year for this to happen right at Christmas,” said Cribb.

They’re both hopeful that their businesses back and better than ever.

“Being with my customers and helping them and supporting them and just being here for my people…my customers are more than just customers, they’re my family,” said Long.

No matter what the future may hold, the town of Moncks Corner will make sure to be there every step of the way.