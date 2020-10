CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A parking space was dedicated to a fallen veteran this weekend.

The space was the first of its kind in South Carolina and was dedicated to Army veteran Luis Dempsey Mateo Bueno who died while in service.

The organizer of the parking spots says the space is meant to not only honor the soldiers and first responders but to also remember their legacies in a unique way.

Dedicated parking spaces will be used for both military veterans and first responders.