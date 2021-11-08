Pedestrian bridge to increase access to North Charleston waterfront

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Noisette Creek Pedestrian Bridge at Riverfront Park in North Charleston is around six months away from being completed.

The $9 million investment will connect Riverfront Park to more green space along the water across Noisette Creek.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey says it’s part of a bigger goal of opening the waterfront for people to enjoy.

“North Charleston never had anything on the water because it was all shipyard, all navy base, all industrial development when we became a city. So now we’re going back and trying to open up the waterfront for the citizens of North Charleston and our visitors as well.”

It will also add a convenience factor and another place to go if there is an event being held at Riverfront Park.

“It will still leave park space open on this side for the general public to use as well.”

Mayor Summey says the city has an idea of turning the green space into a small outdoor concert venue, but that plan is not yet set.

Once opened, the bridge will be multipurpose. Mayor Summey says it will be an architectural site to see and it will be large enough for small weddings or ceremonies to be held in the middle of it. Additionally, it will be large enough for emergency vehicles to get across which will be beneficial to public safety.

If construction continues on the current track, the bridge should be open in time for the city’s 50th birthday in June.

