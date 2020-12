CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies responded to an accident that left one person dead last night.

The incident happened before 9:30 pm in the 2400 block of Highway 61.

A pedestrian was stuck by a car and transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

However, he or she later died as as a result of the accident.

No charges have been filed but the case is still under investigation by the Traffic Division.