CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s kitten season! Kiwi is a two-month-old black and white female kitten with a playful personality and curious nature. If you are interested in meeting Kiwi, you can visit Pet Helpers on Folly Road.

Pet Helpers has more than 50 kittens looking for their forever homes. An adoption special is going on at the shelter right now. You can adopt one kitten for $50 or two kittens for $75. The standard adoption fee for a cat younger than one year old is $175.

Pet Helpers is having a kitten adoption event on Sunday, July 10th from 1-5 p.m. at Low Tide Brewing. A puppy adoption event will take place on July 26th at Orangetheory Fitness located at 1137 Oakland Market Road in Mt. Pleasant. The event runs from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Pet Helpers is also in need of some supplies and invites community members to drop off a bag of dog or cat food at their location on Folly Road. The shelter is mostly in need of dog food.