Plans for proposed Shem Creek hotel brings up concerns from neighbors

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A plan for a boutique hotel on Shem Creek is heading to the Town of Mount Pleasant’s Commerical Design Review Board as some nearby businesses are raising concerns about the location of the proposed hotel.

The Mill Street Hotel is slated to be in an empty lot on Mill Street right across the street from The Crab House and the Bohemia Salon.

According to the developer of the project, CKC Properties, The Mill Street Hotel project consists a of small boutique hotel that provides quality spaces for tourists and local’s family members to stay while visiting Mount Pleasant, Charleston, and the Shem Creek area.

The hotel will include a pool, gym, and rooftop deck. The renderings for the hotel display three buildings.

“The goal with the design was to break down the massing utilizing multiple structures to create a more residential feel and a “living court” leading into the main hotel building from the Lucas Street entrance. We feel our design team has done a great job to accomplish this while working closely with the town throughout the process,” said Colin Colbert of CKC Properties.

The project has been in the works since the beginning of the year.

Stores, restaurants, and other businesses surround the lot on Mill Street. Parking is already tight in the area and one employee at Coastal Expeditions says she hopes, if the hotel does come to the creek, the town will create more parking and work towards safer roads.

“Our business along with the other businesses in this area are not happy about the idea of a hotel going in right here without serious investments in infrastructure and parking to go along with it and the proposal that’s on the table right now is not adequate for what we need in this area,” said Lisa Jones, the Chief Operating Officer at Coastal Expeditions.

Jones cites heavy traffic on the roads surrounding the lot, especially on weekend days, and narrow, unsafe roads for her concerns.

In past years, millions of dollars have been invested into one side of Shem Creek, near Red’s Ice House, Waters Edge, and Vickery’s, to build a boardwalk, a dock, and more.

“So we think that on this side of Coleman Boulevard it’s time to make investments for parking because we have the public dock here, we have businesses,” said Jones.

Mt. Pleasant Town Councilman Gary Santos agrees with Jones’ concerns about parking saying the area is already overcrowded.

“It’s so congested down here and I think a hotel is inappropriate for this area,” said Santos. “Right now traffic is unbearable, parking is unbearable, and if you put a hotel right here it’s going to even be worse.”

News 2 brought these concerns to CKC Properties. In response to the parking concern, a representative from CKC released the following statement.

This neighborhood of Shem Creek is blessed with many great and successful existing businesses. We recognize the pre-existing condition regarding the parking in front of our site along Mill Street. Our proposed development will include more than adequate parking for the intended use. In fact, our plans include on-site parking of approximately 30% more spaces than the parking requirement. This will ensure that our proposed development does not contribute to the on-street parking conditions. Our observations regarding the on-street parking in front of our site indicates that many of those utilizing on-street parking happen to be employees of those existing businesses and we believe that proper management of that issue could result in vastly improved conditions. Furthermore, our plans include improvements to the streetscape along Mill Street which will provide organized parking and improved pedestrian access. Colin Colbert, CKC Properties

Colbert says residents of the Old Village have provided positive feedback because should the hotel be approved and built, their friends will have a place to stay when visiting.

On Wednesday, July 18, Mt. Pleasant’s Commerical Design Review Board will be discussing the plans for the hotel as the developer is seeking preliminary approval. If the board does approve the plan, it will then go to the planning committee and ultimately will be voted on by town council.

For a review of the plans and renderings of the hotel, click here.