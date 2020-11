NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers are now investigating after finding a body in North Charleston.

They responded to the area of South Rail Road in reference to a passerby observing a body laying in the roadway.

When they arrived, officers found a female deceased and laying in the median.

This caused the roadway to be closed for an investigation.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

Count on us for more updates as they’re made available.