Police investigate after one person killed in Goose Creek apartment shooting

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department are investigating after a man was killed in an apartment shooting.

The shooting happened on Friday, November 13 at around 7:44 pm at Cobblestone Village Apartments.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 30-year-old male victim who had been shot in the rear bedroom of one of the units.

The victim was unresponsive and later declared dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The Goose Creek Police Department Criminal Investigative Unit is investigating the incident.