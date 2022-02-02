Public input needed on One Region Roadmap project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The project leaders behind the One Region Roadmap are looking for public feedback as part of the next phase of the project.

According to the project website, One Region is a regional partnership formed to strengthen our economy and produce opportunities for all residents by delivering strategies and actions that make a difference in all people’s lives.

“The lens through which we’re viewing all this is how to create and define a healthy greater Charleston,” said Scott Barhight of the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce.

After nine months of information gathering, talking to local businesses, partners, and more, the strategies are ready to be explored by the public.

By visiting OneRegionRoadmap.com, you can review the findings of the research so far including recent data on how our regional economy is recovering from COVID and feedback from resident and business surveys.

Also, you can provide your input and prioritize proposed strategies to help families and businesses during

this time of economic uncertainty.

This feedback will determine the next steps in the project and prioritize different strategies based on what matters the most to Lowcountry citizens.

“The only thing that really matters is what matters to them,” said Barhight. “They need to tell us so that we can take that input and put it into the priorities for what are we going to do next.”

While major changes like fixing infrastructure, creating more affordable housing, and laying the groundwork for technological advances take time, project leaders say success for the future starts now.

“We have a favorite expression in our organization,” explained Bryan Derreberry, the President and CEO of the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce. “‘We’re planting shade trees we’ll never sit under.’ Our children will. Our grandchildren will.”

To provide your feedback, click here. Participants are welcome to explore as many or as few of the Eight Regional Dynamics as they would like. Each individual topic area has a button to learn more, and a section to rank strategies and provide additional information. You can provide feedback through February 20th.



The effort is led by One Region stakeholders including Berkeley Charleston Dorchester Council Of Governments, Charleston Metro Chamber, Charleston Regional Development Alliance, and the public, private, academic, and nonprofit sectors of our community. SB Friedman Development Advisors led the development of the Roadmap.