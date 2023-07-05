NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Eight puppies are recovering after being found in a plastic container amid high temperatures in North Charleston.

Credit: Charleston Animal Society

Credit: Charleston Animal Society

Charleston Animal Society says two fishermen found the puppies in a plastic tub behind Best Buy on Rivers Avenue on Monday

Officials say the puppies had suffered from heat stress and swelling burns along their stomachs and paws.

A heat advisory swept the Lowcountry Monday and Tuesday with ‘feels-like’ temperatures in the triple digits.

“These puppies wouldn’t have made it without their help and the emergency care they received at the shelter,” Charleston Animal Society said.

The CSA team went into “emergency mode” and administered IV fluids and cool baths.

The team is grateful the litter tested negative for Parvo.