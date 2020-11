GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Red Cross is assisting a family whose home was damaged by a fire.

The Georgetown County Fire Department responded to the fire near Shad Court in Georgetown.

The Red Cross is helping the family of four by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, other essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

The American Red Cross says they continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic follow CDC guidelines.