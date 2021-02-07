Red Cross assists family after a house fire on Edisto River Road in Dorchester County

SAINT GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Red Cross is assisting a family whose home was damaged by a fire on Saturday.
Red Cross officials are helping two people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter, along with referrals to much needed resources.
Officials remind the public as we head into the coldest months of the season, “the threat of home fire deaths is still very real.”
Tips to keep your family safe during this time, while using a space heater, can be found below:
- Space heaters should be three feet away from anything that can burn: furniture, bedding carpets, rugs, and curtains
- Children and pets should be kept away so they do not get burned.
- Make sure the space heater is off and unplugged before leaving a room or falling asleep.
- It is important to plug the space heater directly into an outlet and not an extension cord.
- Before you plug it in, inspect the power cord before each use.
- If the cord is worn, broken or loose have the appliance professionally repaired or replace it.