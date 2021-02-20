Red Cross assists family after a house fire on Givhans Road in Dorchester County

SAINT GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Red Cross is assisting a family whose home was damaged by a fire on Friday, February 19.

The fire took place at a residence located on Givhans Road in Dorchester County.

Red Cross officials are helping two people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter, along with referrals to much needed resources.

Officials remind the public as we head into the coldest months of the season, “the threat of home fire deaths is still very real.”

Tips to keep your family safe during this time, while using a space heater, can be found below: