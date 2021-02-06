Red Cross assists family after home is damaged by a fire on Jenkins Hill Road in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Red Cross is assisting a family whose home was damaged by a fire.

The home, located on Jenkins Hill Road, was damaged by a fire on Saturday, February 6.

The Red Cross is helping the family of three by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter, along with referrals to much needed resources.

Officials remind the public as we head into the coldest months of the season, “the threat of home fire deaths is still very real.”

Tips to keep your family safe during this time, while using a space heater, can be found below: