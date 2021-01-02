Red Cross to hold several blood drives in Lowcountry in honor of National Blood Donor Month

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Red Cross held a blood drive today in honor of National Blood Donor Month.

The drive was held at the West Ashley Blood Donation Center.

The center will have another drive on Sunday, January 2 from 6:00 am until 2:00 pm and on Monday, January 4 to Wednesday, January 6 from 11:00 am until 7:00 pm.

They will also have several other blood drives in the Lowcountry throughout the month of January.

Another blood drive will be held on Tuesday, January 5 at Pivotal Fitness in Summerville from 10:30 am until 4:30 am.

