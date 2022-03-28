CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy is requesting a rate increase that would have customers paying more per month for power.

If approved, residential customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity would see their monthly bill increase by approximately 5.19%, which is equivalent to about $6.53.

Dominion Energy is asking the Public Service Commission of South Carolina to approve the request for a rate increase, citing rising natural gas, oil, and coal prices. They also say that the company has started purchasing more solar power which contributes to the overall cost increase for the company.

South Carolina Representative Marvin Pendarvis is questioning the timing of the request saying many people are already struggling financially due to the pandemic, rising fuel, and grocery costs, and more.

“We need to make sure that we’re not creating an extra burden on people,” said Rep. Pendarvis.

He plans to meet with Dominion Energy leaders Tuesday morning.

“One, I’m hoping for a better understanding as to why they believe the time is now for them to ask for this increase. Two, I’m hoping we can come to a consensus as to how we move forward so that these conversations and things like this don’t happen in the future.”

Rep. Pendarvis says he understands rate increases are not abnormal, but he is worried about the impacts the rising costs will have on the everyday consumer.

“We’re looking at how the gas prices have increased to a point where it’s really affecting people’s ability to commute, to pay their rent or to pay their mortgage, childcare, to get groceries and so many other issues. So the issues that already existed, they’re only exacerbated now because of the fact that costs are higher,” said Pendarvis.

News 2 requested a statement from Dominion Energy about the requested rate hike. Dominion’s response is below.

“Dominion Energy maintains a diverse portfolio of electric generating facilities utilizing many different fuel sources. Although we have taken steps to minimize this year’s fuel cost adjustment so that customers see the lowest possible impact to their bills, we must recover the costs of purchasing and transporting fuel to produce the electricity our customers rely on every day. These fuel costs are a direct pass-through to customers, as Dominion Energy does not earn a profit on this portion of electric rates.” -RHONDA MAREE O’BANION- DOMINON ENERGY SOUTH CAROLINA SPOKESPERSON

The request goes before the Commission on April 7 with a decision excepted later that month.

