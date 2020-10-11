Rep. Wendell Gilliard sends emergency letter to SLED Director asking for investigation into militia groups in SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State Representative Wendell Gilliard wrote an emergency letter to the director of the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

The letter references the incident in Michigan where the FBI uncovered an armed militia plot to abduct Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Rep. Gilliard continues to mention the possibility of similar events happening in South Carolina.

He says there has been an increase of militia type groups and hate crimes in South Carolina and he is asking for SLED to conduct an investigation of recent activities from these type of groups in the state.

He added that he believes he was also threatened by similar groups.

He finished the letter by saying, “We do not need armed militia groups or hate groups causing any additional unnecessary destruction to our state or any state….I appreciate you looking into this urgent matter to prevent any further destruction from these types of groups in South Carolina. I look forward to hearing from you soon. “