Road closed due to tree and power lines down in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews from the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District say they’re on scene in Mount Pleasant of a road closure where a tree and power lines are down.

The incident is in the area of the 1200 block of Hamlin Road.

Crews say Hamlin Road is closed in both directions between Highway 17 and Rifle Range Road.

Dominon Energy officials say they have crews in the area serving around 19 customers who were impacted by the downed power lines.

They will continue to have crews on-site throughout the morning removing the tree and making repairs.

The cause of the accident is not known at this time.

