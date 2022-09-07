MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – In September 1987, a young up-and-coming meteorologist named Rob Fowler arrived in the Lowcountry by way of Green Bay, Wisconsin.

It wasn’t long after, just two years to be exact, Rob was tested by the biggest weather event to strike the state of South Carolina in decades — Hurricane Hugo.

Rob spent countless hours tracking Hugo and preparing the Lowcountry for its impending threat. It became clear Hugo was on a path for a direct hit, and Rob stood firm as the monster storm roared ashore. In fact, taking shelter at the National Weather Service office in North Charleston, he was the only Lowcountry meteorologist on the air through all of Hugo’s fury.

After the Lowcountry recovered from Hugo, Rob became the go-to voice of reason during hurricane season. From Hurricane Floyd and Gaston, to Matthew and Dorian, we turn to Rob for the forecast and the facts, not the hype.

Throw in snow, ice, tornadoes, flooding, and many sunny days in between, and the Lowcountry has gladly counted on Rob for 35 years.

THE IMPACT OF A COMMUNITY ICON

When people think of Lowcountry icons there are images that come to mind. The Battery, the Arthur Ravenel Junior Bridge, and Rowe’s papa – Rob Fowler.

Rob’s bride of nearly 35 years said when Rob stepped into South Carolina’s pluff mud, this New Orleans-born and Atlanta-raised South Paw found his new home.

“We just got here and loved it and had the kids and just decided this was going to be home,” said Rob’s wife, Cara. “He got so involved in the community, especially after Hurricane Hugo, that we decided we weren’t going anywhere.”

While we know Rob loves his wife and children, everything changed with the birth of his first grandson, Rowe.

“People tell you being a grandparent is great, but Rob had no idea how great it was going to be. He is the greatest papa. He takes care of him, he does everything for him, and we can’t wait for more grandchildren, but Rowe definitely has changed everything. Rob never talked about retirement before but now it actually comes up into his vocabulary that someday – not anytime soon, but someday – he will retire,” said Cara.

We reiterate: He’s not retiring. No way, no how, and no time soon. But a Lowcountry leader who did retire after 40 years of leading the Holy City is recognizing Rob’s selflessness and sacrifices.

“He put you at ease if something bad was going to happen or challenging like Hurricane Hugo. Still, he wasn’t freaked out, he was steady, calm, knowledgeable,” said former longtime Charleston Mayor Joe Riley. “He did it correctly and he was absolutely fabulous.”

And with each weather forecast, school visit, and declaration that he is the best, Rob gained the trust of legions of viewers.

Even colleagues who have moved away stay connected and talk about his impact on their lives. Those like former News 2 anchor Leslie Lyles Middleton.

In 2006, when Mark Sanford was South Carolina Governor, he awarded Rob South Carolina’s highest civilian honor, the Order of the Palmetto.

To give it your all for 35 years, you need a little fuel. The gas in Rob’s tank: a little Chick-fil-A.

“He’s a frequent customer,” laughed Josh Malone, owner of Chick-fil-A in Mount Pleasant. “When I think about Rob, I think about his community service. Rob challenges me to be in the community a lot, because I see how hard he works at it.”

The most important question is – what is Rob’s Chick-fil-A order? “He is as standard as it gets. Just a regular number one. Waffle fries, Chick-fil-A sandwich, and iced tea,” said Malone.

But his most iconic feature: the mustache. There might not be a bigger compliment than to have something named in your honor. So, when a group of friends formed a band, they revived Fowler’s mustache by naming the band… “Fowler’s Mustache.” It’s even Darius Rucker’s favorite band name!

“C’mon Rob bring back the ‘stache! My favorite band name ever, Rob Fowler’s Mustache,” said Rucker, excitedly.

“Hey there, we are Fowler‘s Mustache. We want to congratulate Robert Fowler on 35 years at Channel 2 News. We named our band ‘Fowler‘s Mustache’ with the idea of bringing back what the Charleston area was missing… a mustache that rocks!”

When all eyes are on him, despite the weather that’s all ‘round, Rob Fowler, for 35 years, brings his best and brings out the best in everyone. Fowler just shines.

HIS COMMITMENT TO TEACHING CHILDREN ABOUT WEATHER

Rob’s commitment to passing along his love for meteorology to children is part of what makes him so special to our community.

Just ask around – you don’t have to go far to find people who have attended one of Rob’s many visits to schools in the Lowcountry. Quite frankly, he’s visited just about every school there is.

He even paid a visit to his daughter’s school when she was a little girl. Now, Kylie Ott is a teacher herself.

Cammy Groome was the principal at Newington Elementary School for 18 years and said Rob always said “yes,” with a smile when asked to visit the children at her school.

Being the Lowcountry’s Chief Meteorologist isn’t easy. It comes with long hours, working seven days a week, away from family, all while keeping us informed and safe from whatever Mother Nature can throw our way.

But everyone we talked to said Rob Fowler will always make time for the children. That’s not a job, it’s something he loves.

HIS SERVICE TO THOSE IN NEED

For 35 years, Rob Fowler has worked passionately to uplift our communities. His labor of love, near and dear to his heart, is Toys for Tots. And while Rob works tirelessly to spread joy and toys, many see him as a true gift.

For Stephanie Toney, a single mother of eight children and a baby on the way, finances are often stretched thin. She’s thankful for the help her family has received over the years from Toys for Tots, a nonprofit that collects toys and monetary donations to distribute to families in need.

“It’s made me not have to worry so much,” she said. “Making sure they have smiles on their faces, being able to see the Toys for Tots people come to the house and they’re all excited- and they bring them all types of toys, it’s exciting. We love the community and how they treat us.”

And she’s not alone.

“For me, and I’m sure for everyone else as well, the Toys for Tots Foundation is a very important foundation for the families in need who may need that little assistance when it comes to Christmas morning,” said Sgt. Andrew Duval, USMC Charleston Toys for Tots Coordinator.

Sgt. Duval said the United States Marine Corp started Toys for Tots 75 years ago and reached out to the Lowcountry’s Chief Meteorologist when he first came to the Charleston area to help spread the word.

“Rob’s role is very important to us,” he said. “With him being here in the Lowcountry, it has helped us out tremendously with getting out the word as well as putting together a lot of stuff when it comes to collecting toys and distributing them.”

“They needed a helping hand. They weren’t looking for a handout, but a hand-up. Rob makes everyone feel as though they have that hand up. That’s what makes the program work. That’s why Rob is so special to us, that’s why we need Rob,” said Sgt. Gary Zimmer, NCPD Toys for Tots Coordinator.

Sgt. Zimmer said Rob brought the department on board 22 years ago. He said the success of the program is all due to Rob’s unwavering dedication to communities.

“Rob is that immediate connection between community and the Marine Corps. I say that because with Rob’s public face, and I hope you hold on for this, 350,000 families have been affected by Rob Fowler.”

And for over 35 years, Rob’s dedication remains steadfast – making a difference, spreading joy and cheer, something the community can count on.