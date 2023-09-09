NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Whitehouse hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is bringing his presidential campaign to the Lowcountry Saturday.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is mounting a campaign in South Carolina to challenge incumbent President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination.

The campaign has set up headquarters in Charleston and Columbia and planned meet-and-greet style events in Rock Hill, Columbia, and North Charleston.

According to campaign officials, Kennedy is expected to discuss economic renewal, the chronic disease epidemic, and more.

The North Charleston meet-and-greet is scheduled for September 9 at 5:00 p.m. at Chill n Grill at 2810 Ashley Phosphate Road.