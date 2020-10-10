Roper St. Francis holds Breast Cancer screening events

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Roper St. Francis Hospital performed clinical breast exams for the uninsured and underinsured at no cost this weekend.

According to Roper doctors, 60 patients were screened and they emphasized the importance of getting screened.

Additional Roper breast cancer events in October can be seen below:

Monday, Oct. 12: Roper Hospital, 316 Calhoun Street, downtown Charleston

Wednesday, Oct. 14: Roper St. Francis Cancer Center, Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital campus, 2085 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, West Ashley

Monday, Oct. 19: Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant Hospital, 3500 N Hwy 17, Mount Pleasant

They will also hold a Pink Promenade event on Saturday, October 17 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm.

This event is a catwalk and cocktails fashion show and fundraiser with all of the models being breast cancer survivors.

All of the proceeds will be donated to the Roper St. Francis Breast Cancer Program.

Click here to purchase tickets for the Pink Promenade event. Tickets cost $25.

Roper will have several more events throughout the month to help find a cure for breast cancer.