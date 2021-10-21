S.C. Court reverses ruling on rooftop bar at The Dewberry hotel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Court of Appeals has reserved a 2017 ruling that said a popular Downtown hotel could operate a rooftop bar.

On October 20, the S.C. court sided with the City of Charleston in its attempt to block The Dewberry from operating a bar on its eighth floor. The latest decision said that the City’s zoning ordinances did prohibit The Dewberry from adding new uses to the building without first obtaining the proper approval from the Board of Zoning.

This decision comes four years after a circuit court judge ruled that the Zoning Board had made an error when it denied the hotel’s request to build a rooftop bar. The Zoning Board denied that request on the basis of noise restrictions they had placed on the hotel in 2011.

The Court of Appeals stated in its decision:

“We find Dewberry knew or should have known from the ordinances that it was required to submit an application for an amendment to the 2011 special exception. It could not rely on the building division’s approval of its plans or on the building inspector’s failure to stop the construction to justify its decision to proceed with the construction without first submitting the application to the BZA.”