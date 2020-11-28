SC Aquarium announces Cyber Monday sale

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: SC Aquarium

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Aquarium members will receive some savings in time for the holidays.

The aquarium says members can receive $30 off any Aquarium membership level on Cyber Monday.

You can visit the aquarium’s website and use the code CYBER20 at checkout to receive the discount.

Officials say “in a year where many organizations have struggled due to COVID-19, the Aquarium is no exception.”

Membership dues help fund animal care, education programs and conservation initiatives now and into the future.

Click here to become a South Carolina Aquarium member.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES