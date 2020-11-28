SC Aquarium announces Cyber Monday sale

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Aquarium members will receive some savings in time for the holidays.

The aquarium says members can receive $30 off any Aquarium membership level on Cyber Monday.

You can visit the aquarium’s website and use the code CYBER20 at checkout to receive the discount.

Officials say “in a year where many organizations have struggled due to COVID-19, the Aquarium is no exception.”

Membership dues help fund animal care, education programs and conservation initiatives now and into the future.

