SC Coalition for Voter Participation to offer free ride to polls on Election Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Coalition for Voter Participation will provide transportation for people who need to get to the polls on Tuesday, November 3.

The transportation will be limited to the polls in Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester, and Georgetown counties.

The transportation will begin at 7:30 am and end at 5:00 pm on November 3.

If you would like to receive poll transportation call 833-348-7350.

Officials ask that you call in your request as early as possible.

Drivers will be masked and will wipe down common surfaces between each pickup.

A voter hot line will also be available to help process reports of witnessed poll irregularities and downed voting machines.

If you see any concerns call the hot line at 833-348-7350.