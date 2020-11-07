SC leaders react to President-Elect Joe Biden’s projection to win 2020 election

FILE – In this June 11, 2020, file photo then Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden smiles while speaking during a roundtable on economic reopening with community members in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joe Biden was projected to win the 2020 Presidential Election on Saturday and since has received a lot of reactions from people across the country.

The reactions included many South Carolina political leaders.

US Senate Candidate Jamie Harrison said “Congratulations to President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris! Your election brings hope back to communities across this nation!”

Congratulations to President Elect @JoeBiden and Vice President Elect @KamalaHarris ! Your election brings hope back to communities across this nation! We stand ready to do our part to build back better! #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/kbNDGetJWE — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) November 7, 2020

Rep. Jim Clyburn said “Congratulations to the 46th President, Joe Biden. Your victory marks a new chapter for our country.”

Today, I am hopeful for a brighter future. pic.twitter.com/HV7gefLKRz — James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) November 7, 2020

Congressman Joe Cunningham said “Today our country elected a good and decent man. A man of honestly and character.”

Today our country elected a good and decent man. A man of honesty and character. Someone who will turn our country around, back to what it’s supposed to be. Congratulations @JoeBiden. Congratulations America. We’re back. pic.twitter.com/PqRTH3f923 — Joe Cunningham (@JoeCunninghamSC) November 7, 2020

State Representative Wendell Gilliard added “..remember no matter what party affiliation no matter what creed or color we are ‘Stronger Together.'”

State Senator Marlon Kimpson also shared a congratulations message to President-Elect Biden.

President-Elect Biden will hold a press conference tonight at 8:00 pm.