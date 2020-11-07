SC leaders react to President-Elect Joe Biden’s projection to win 2020 election

FILE – In this June 11, 2020, file photo then Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden smiles while speaking during a roundtable on economic reopening with community members in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joe Biden was projected to win the 2020 Presidential Election on Saturday and since has received a lot of reactions from people across the country.

The reactions included many South Carolina political leaders.

US Senate Candidate Jamie Harrison said “Congratulations to President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris! Your election brings hope back to communities across this nation!”

Rep. Jim Clyburn said “Congratulations to the 46th President, Joe Biden. Your victory marks a new chapter for our country.”

Congressman Joe Cunningham said “Today our country elected a good and decent man. A man of honestly and character.”

State Representative Wendell Gilliard added “..remember no matter what party affiliation no matter what creed or color we are ‘Stronger Together.'”

State Senator Marlon Kimpson also shared a congratulations message to President-Elect Biden.

President-Elect Biden will hold a press conference tonight at 8:00 pm.

