SC Red Cross volunteers helping with disaster relief in Midwest

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Six South Carolina Red Cross volunteers are on the ground in the Midwest assisting with disaster relief.

Tornados ripped through six states over the weekend leaving behind death, destruction, and devastation.

Volunteers are providing meals and medical care, helping out at shelters, assisting with damage assessments, and more.

One volunteer, Jeff Roediger, a mental health counselor, is working with a team to help families who have lost a loved one from the storms. He arrived in Kentucky on Monday morning.

“The aspect of what I’m going to be doing this time it’s not something you look forward to doing. People’s lives have been irrevocably changed forever. They’ll eventually find a new normal, but their lives are never gonna be the same after this,” said Roediger.

Roediger and his team could be traveling hundreds of miles to families and individuals in need of counseling over the next few weeks.

“There’s grief involved in just about any kind of disaster, but when it involves a loss of life, the impact on families is so much harder than just losing possessions.”

So far, there have been 74 confirmed deaths in Kentucky with over 100 people still unaccounted for.

This is Roediger’s 14th deployment. He visited Miami after the Surfside Condominium collapse in June and has assisted with various relief efforts during several hurricane seasons.